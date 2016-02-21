Area 51 Property Invaded by Camera Drone
We all want to see what’s inside Area 51, and the sad truth is that the vast majority of us will never get that chance. There are two ways, really: either get a job there (and by the way, that is possible), or take your life in your hands and try to make it across 20 miles of heavily guarded territory to make it onto the base. (That won’t work, and you shouldn’t try it: all that will happen is that you’ll get arrested by the Cammo Dudes.)
Oh, wait, there is one more way, and someone recently got away with it—and he’s got proof.
Area 51 Camera Invasion
We have already reported that a new sign has appeared at the borders of Area 51: drones are forbidden. A researcher and YouTuber by the name of Hans Faulkner took that drone ban as a challenge, and has video proof that he has dared to enter base territory on multiple occasions.
Our hat is off; this guy is brave. He has several videos posted—and he just keeps posting them.
Hans gives only bits of detail about the invasions: in the notes about the video of his incursion past the base’s north west gate, he mentions that it is “very difficult to move around down there”. (Understandable; the high desert tends to be windy.) His invasion video taken from the south gate includes brief incidents with the infamous Cammo Dudes. As Hans puts it, “White Raptor trucks follow us and hide when we record them”.
It is downright amazing that he had Cammo Dudes hiding from him and got away with flying the drone without getting discovered and arrested. Mad respect for this guy! He (or, uh, his drone) has been further inside base borders than any Area 51 researcher has ever made it.
Yes, He Got Footage of the Area 51 Base (and Then Removed the Video)
It’s all fine and well to get a drone past the base border and into the restricted zone. That’s cool, it’s ballsy, but if you don’t get shots of anything secret, someone might say it’s just a meaningless stunt.
Hans is clearly interested in doing more than just pulling a mere stunt.
In the video of a drone flight starting from the Area 51 south gate, at the 2:30 mark, Groom Lake is clearly visible. By the 3:30 mark, the secret base is clearly in view; you can see buildings and even make out roads.
He doesn’t dare go any further—yet—but given that Hans’ videos show a willingness to invade the base territory and continue to push the limits of how far he can get inside, it wouldn’t be surprising if he managed to get his drone even closer to the base. Maybe he’ll actually get a drone over the base itself at some point.
Unfortunately, after getting the kind of attention that a video of Area 51 might well get, Hans chose to remove the video for now (although the image to the right is taken from his video of Groom Lake).
Watch his newer videos here, but also get over to Hans’ YouTube channel and take a look at his other videos, including one where he spots an odd structure that is out-of-place and seems to be man-made.